NEW DELHI : Drug firm Divi's Laboratories on Saturday reported a 32.96% rise in its consolidated net profit to 388.23 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of 291.97 crore for the same period previous fiscal, Divi's Labs said in a BSE filing.

Consolidated total income of the company stood at 1,466.44 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was 1,307.97 crore for the same period year ago.

Net profit for the fiscal year ended March stood at 1,376.54 crore as against 1,352.74 crore in the previous fiscal, Divi's Labs said.

For the last fiscal, its total income stood at 5,584.05 crore. It was 5,101.89 crore in the previous fiscal, it added.

The company's board has declared and paid an interim dividend of 16 per share for the financial year 2019-20. No final dividend is recommended. The total dividend payout for the current year amounted to 512.06 crore including dividend tax, Divi's Labs said.

