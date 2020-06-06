Divi's Labs Q4 net profit up 33% at Rs388.23 crore

Divi's Labs Q4 net profit up 33% at Rs388.23 crore1 min read . 06:07 PM IST
Net profit for the fiscal year ended March stood at ₹1,376.54 crore as against ₹1,352.74 crore in the previous fiscal
NEW DELHI : Drug firm Divi's Laboratories on Saturday reported a 32.96% rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹388.23 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
The company had posted a net profit of ₹291.97 crore for the same period previous fiscal, Divi's Labs said in a BSE filing.
Consolidated total income of the company stood at ₹1,466.44 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was ₹1,307.97 crore for the same period year ago.
Net profit for the fiscal year ended March stood at ₹1,376.54 crore as against ₹1,352.74 crore in the previous fiscal, Divi's Labs said.
For the last fiscal, its total income stood at ₹5,584.05 crore. It was ₹5,101.89 crore in the previous fiscal, it added.
The company's board has declared and paid an interim dividend of ₹16 per share for the financial year 2019-20. No final dividend is recommended. The total dividend payout for the current year amounted to ₹512.06 crore including dividend tax, Divi's Labs said.
