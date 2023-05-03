Jyothy Labs has declared stronger than ever Q4FY23 and FY23 results. The company said its revenue from operations reached ₹617 Cr during the quarter ended March 2023, up by 12.8% YoY from ₹547 Cr recorded during the same quarter of FY22. The company said its gross margin came at 45.7% from 41.4% in the same period last year and operating EBITDA stood at 12.7% ( ₹315.9 Crores) during FY23 versus 11.3% ( ₹248.2 Crores), in FY22 representing an increase of 27.2% whereas operating EBITDA reached ₹91.3 Cr during Q4FY23, up by 59.4% YoY from ₹57.3 during Q4FY22.

According to the firm, PAT grew by 60.4% to ₹59.3 crores from ₹36.9 crores during the same period of the previous year, while A&P spend climbed by 17.5% to ₹45.9 crores (7.4% of Net Sales) from ₹39.1 crores (7.2% of Net Sales) during the same period.

Revenue for the firm in FY23 was ₹2,486 crore, up 13.2% from ₹2,196 crore in FY22. Gross margin was 42.3%, up from 41.6% in the previous year, and PAT was ₹239.7 crore, up 50.7% from ₹159.1 crore in FY22. Jyothy Labs reported having no gross debt for FY23 and a net cash balance of ₹283 crores.

The Board of Directors have “recommended a Dividend of Rs. 3/- (Rupees Three only) per equity share of Re.1/- each for the financial year 2022-23, which if approved by the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be paid/ dispatched on or after July 27, 2023; and fixed the date of 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company as Tuesday, July 25, 2023," said Jyothy Labs in a stock exchange filing.

Commenting on the financial performance of Q4FY2023 and FY 22-23, Ms. M R Jyothy, Managing Director, Jyothy Labs Limited said “We have delivered a healthy performance for the quarter and for the year inspite of all the headwinds. Last 3 years have seen a consistent double digit revenue growth. Our focus is on relentless execution and drive towards higher business scale. Our product portfolio is diversified and it offers an opportunity to build each of our brands as leaders in their respective categories given their unique proposition. We believe in offering the best value to the consumers and are committed for higher growth for all our stakeholders."