Dividend paying stock Jyothy Labs Q4 net profit up 60% YoY, EBITDA surges 59%2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 03:10 PM IST
Jyothy Labs has declared stronger than ever Q4FY23 and FY23 results.
Jyothy Labs has declared stronger than ever Q4FY23 and FY23 results. The company said its revenue from operations reached ₹617 Cr during the quarter ended March 2023, up by 12.8% YoY from ₹547 Cr recorded during the same quarter of FY22. The company said its gross margin came at 45.7% from 41.4% in the same period last year and operating EBITDA stood at 12.7% ( ₹315.9 Crores) during FY23 versus 11.3% ( ₹248.2 Crores), in FY22 representing an increase of 27.2% whereas operating EBITDA reached ₹91.3 Cr during Q4FY23, up by 59.4% YoY from ₹57.3 during Q4FY22.
