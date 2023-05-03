Dividend paying stock Jyothy Labs Q4 net profit up 60% YoY, EBITDA surges 59%

Commenting on the financial performance of Q4FY2023 and FY 22-23, Ms. M R Jyothy, Managing Director, Jyothy Labs Limited said “We have delivered a healthy performance for the quarter and for the year inspite of all the headwinds. Last 3 years have seen a consistent double digit revenue growth. Our focus is on relentless execution and drive towards higher business scale. Our product portfolio is diversified and it offers an opportunity to build each of our brands as leaders in their respective categories given their unique proposition. We believe in offering the best value to the consumers and are committed for higher growth for all our stakeholders."