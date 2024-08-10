Dividend Stocks: Coal India, ICICI Bank, RailTel, NHPC, among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list here

  • Dividend Stocks: Several companies, including Bata India, Mahanagar Gas, Bandhan Bank, among others are trading ex-dividend in the coming week.

Nikita Prasad
Published10 Aug 2024, 06:45 PM IST
Dividend Stocks: Several stocks such as Bharti Hexacom Ltd, Gland Pharma, among others will trade ex-dividend next week.
Dividend Stocks: Several stocks such as Bharti Hexacom Ltd, Gland Pharma, among others will trade ex-dividend next week.

Dividend Stocks: Shares of several major companies, including Heritage Foods Limited, Bata India, ICICI Bank, RailTel Corporation of India Ltd among others, will trade ex-dividend starting Monday, August 5, 2024. According to BSE data, some companies have announced other corporate actions, such as share buybacks, bonus issues, and stock splits.

The ex-dividend date is the day the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

 

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the upcoming week:

 

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, August 12, 2024:


Computer Age Management Services Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, India Pesticides Ltd, NHPC Ltd, Rossell India Ltd, Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd, UPL Limited.

 

 

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, August 13, 2024:


Bandhan Bank Ltd, Dhunseri Ventures Ltd, EIH Associated Hotels Ltd, Fine Organic Industries Ltd, Great Eastern Shipping Co.Ltd, Heritage Foods Limited, IKIO Lighting Ltd, Lloyds Metals And Energy Ltd, Navneet Education Limited, Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd, Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd, Sigma Solve Ltd, S.J.S. Enterprises Ltd

 

 

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, August 14, 2024:


S.J.S. Enterprises Ltd, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Dhunseri Investments Ltd, EPL Ltd, Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd, 

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Aug 2024, 06:45 PM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsDividend Stocks: Coal India, ICICI Bank, RailTel, NHPC, among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    332.60
    03:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    9.9 (3.07%)

    Tata Steel

    151.80
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.3 (0.86%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.95
    03:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.65 (1.22%)

    Tata Power

    417.80
    03:54 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    NBCC India

    184.70
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    15.8 (9.35%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,444.55
    03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    315.9 (7.65%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    708.55
    03:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    50.1 (7.61%)

    Affle India

    1,596.75
    03:40 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    110.5 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,847.00396.00
      Chennai
      70,847.00-365.00
      Delhi
      70,987.00675.00
      Kolkata
      71,892.001,303.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue