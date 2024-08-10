Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Dividend Stocks: Coal India, ICICI Bank, RailTel, NHPC, among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list here

Dividend Stocks: Coal India, ICICI Bank, RailTel, NHPC, among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list here

Nikita Prasad

  • Dividend Stocks: Several companies, including Bata India, Mahanagar Gas, Bandhan Bank, among others are trading ex-dividend in the coming week.

Dividend Stocks: Several stocks such as Bharti Hexacom Ltd, Gland Pharma, among others will trade ex-dividend next week.

Dividend Stocks: Shares of several major companies, including Heritage Foods Limited, Bata India, ICICI Bank, RailTel Corporation of India Ltd among others, will trade ex-dividend starting Monday, August 5, 2024. According to BSE data, some companies have announced other corporate actions, such as share buybacks, bonus issues, and stock splits.

The ex-dividend date is the day the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the upcoming week:

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, August 12, 2024:

Computer Age Management Services Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, India Pesticides Ltd, NHPC Ltd, Rossell India Ltd, Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd, UPL Limited.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, August 13, 2024:

Bandhan Bank Ltd, Dhunseri Ventures Ltd, EIH Associated Hotels Ltd, Fine Organic Industries Ltd, Great Eastern Shipping Co.Ltd, Heritage Foods Limited, IKIO Lighting Ltd, Lloyds Metals And Energy Ltd, Navneet Education Limited, Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd, Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd, Sigma Solve Ltd, S.J.S. Enterprises Ltd

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, August 14, 2024:

S.J.S. Enterprises Ltd, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Dhunseri Investments Ltd, EPL Ltd, Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd,

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.