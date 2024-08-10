Dividend Stocks: Shares of several major companies, including Heritage Foods Limited, Bata India, ICICI Bank, RailTel Corporation of India Ltd among others, will trade ex-dividend starting Monday, August 5, 2024. According to BSE data, some companies have announced other corporate actions, such as share buybacks, bonus issues, and stock splits. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ex-dividend date is the day the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the upcoming week:

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, August 12, 2024: Computer Age Management Services Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, India Pesticides Ltd, NHPC Ltd, Rossell India Ltd, Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd, UPL Limited.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, August 13, 2024: Bandhan Bank Ltd, Dhunseri Ventures Ltd, EIH Associated Hotels Ltd, Fine Organic Industries Ltd, Great Eastern Shipping Co.Ltd, Heritage Foods Limited, IKIO Lighting Ltd, Lloyds Metals And Energy Ltd, Navneet Education Limited, Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd, Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd, Sigma Solve Ltd, S.J.S. Enterprises Ltd

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}