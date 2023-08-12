Shares of several companies including Eicher Motors, Coal India, ONGC, RBL Bank, IRCTC, LIC Housing Finance, among many others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week, starting from Monday, August 14.

The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

Also shares of Lancor Holdings will trade ex bonus on August 18, according to data on stock exchanges. Additionally, Avantel Ltd will declare a stock split on August 14 from ₹10 to ₹2. EFC Ltd will also declare a stock split on August 18 from ₹10 to ₹2. CL Educate will declare buyback of shares on August 14 and Control Prints will declare the same on August 18.

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the next week:

Here we list out details in regard to the some of the dividend stocks:

Eicher Motors: The auto major has declared a final dividend of ₹37. Shares will trade ex-dividend on August 14.

Coal India: The coal miner has declared a final dividend of ₹3. Shares will trade ex-dividend on August 18.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC): The company declared a final dividend of ₹2. Shares will trade ex-dividend on August 18.

Jindal Steel & Power: The company declared a final dividend of ₹2. Shares will trade ex-dividend on August 18.

ONGC: The oil-marketing company (OMC) declared a final dividend of ₹0.50. Shares will trade ex-dividend on August 18.

RBL Bank: The company declared a final dividend of ₹1.5. Shares will trade ex-dividend on August 18.

LIC Housing Finance: The company declared a final dividend of ₹8.5. Shares will trade ex-dividend on August 18.

FULL LIST:

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, August 14:

Amba Enterprises Ltd, Alkali Metals Ltd, Computer Age Management Services Ltd, Eicher Motors, Everest Industries Ltd, Fine Organic Industries Ltd, Gateway Distriparks Ltd, Great Eastern Shipping, Heritage Foods, H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd, Hindalco Industries, ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd, Jindal Drilling & Industries, Kamdhenu Ltd, KPIT Technologies Ltd, Maharashtra Seamless, Man Industries (India) Ltd, Mahanagar Gas Ltd, Premco Global Ltd, Quest Capital Markets Ltd, REC Ltd, Sealmatic India Ltd, Steel Strips Wheels Ltd, Steelcast Ltd, Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd, Tinna Rubber And Infrastructure Limited, Varun Beverages Ltd

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, August 17:

Action Construction Equipment Ltd, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Benares Hotels Ltd, Heranba Industries Ltd, I G Petrochemicals Ltd, Industrial & Prudential Investments Co. Ltd, India Pesticides Ltd, IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd, Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd, J.B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Vedant Fashions Ltd, Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd, Relaxo Footwears Ltd, Shilchar Technologies Ltd, South Indian Bank Ltd, V-Guard Industries Ltd, The Yamuna Syndicate Ltd

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, August 18:

AVT Natural Products Ltd, Coal India Ltd, Container Corporation Of India Ltd, Crest Ventures Limited, D-link (India) Ltd, D-Link (India) Ltd, Elixir Capital Ltd, Godawari Power & ISPAT Ltd, Greenply Industries, IFGL Refractories Ltd, Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation Ltd, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, JK Paper Ltd, KSE Ltd, Lehar Footwears Ltd, LIC Housing Finance Ltd, Magna Electro Castings Ltd, NGL Fine-Chem Ltd, Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd, Page Industries Ltd, Petronet LNG, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd, QGO Finance, RBL Bank, Shilp Gravures Ltd, SIL Investments Ltd, Sirca Paints India Ltd, Somany Ceramics Ltd, Sutlej Textiles & Industries Ltd, Tata Metaliks Ltd, Tega Industries Ltd, Vidli Restaurants Ltd, and Whirlpool Of India Ltd.

