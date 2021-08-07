Divi's Laboratories reported a 13 per cent year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Indian pharmaceutical manufacturer has posted a profit of ₹557.11 crore during the quarter under review as opposed to ₹492.06 crore in the year-ago period.

The company earned a total income of ₹1,996.61 crore for the first quarter of FY22 on a consolidated basis, as against ₹1,747.80 crore for the corresponding quarter of last year. Revenue from operations increased to ₹1,960.64 crore in the period under review, as compared to ₹1,730.47 crore.

Total expenses increased to ₹1,182.13 crore in Q1 FY22 from ₹1,086.82 in Q1 FY21.

Profit before Tax (PBT) for the June quarter stood at ₹814 crore as against ₹661 crore for the corresponding quarter of the last year. The company earned a Profit after Tax (PAT) of ₹557 crore for the quarter ended June 2021 as against a PAT of ₹492 crore for the corresponding quarter of the last year.

Forex gains for the quarter under review amounted to ₹19.64 crore as against a gain of ₹4.81 crore during the corresponding quarter of the last year.

Divi's Laboratories said that it continues to have near normal operations during the quarter complying to all Covid-19 protocols

"The group has not experienced any significant impact on its operations, supply chain and recoverability of carrying amounts of financial and non-financial assets due to Covid-19 pandemic. As the pandemic continues to evolve, the group will continue to closely monitor for any material changes to future economic conditions," the company said in a regulatory filing.

