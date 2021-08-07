Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >Company Results >Divi's Labs posts 13% rise in Q1 net profit at 577 cr, income grows

Divi's Labs posts 13% rise in Q1 net profit at 577 cr, income grows

Divi's Laboratories said that Covid-19 has not had any significant impact on its operations
1 min read . 02:51 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Vivek Punj

Divi's Laboratories earned a total income of 1,996.61 crore for the first quarter of FY22 on a consolidated basis, as against 1,747.80 crore for the same quarter last year

Divi's Laboratories reported a 13 per cent year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Indian pharmaceutical manufacturer has posted a profit of 557.11 crore during the quarter under review as opposed to 492.06 crore in the year-ago period.

The company earned a total income of 1,996.61 crore for the first quarter of FY22 on a consolidated basis, as against 1,747.80 crore for the corresponding quarter of last year. Revenue from operations increased to 1,960.64 crore in the period under review, as compared to 1,730.47 crore.

Total expenses increased to 1,182.13 crore in Q1 FY22 from 1,086.82 in Q1 FY21.

Profit before Tax (PBT) for the June quarter stood at 814 crore as against 661 crore for the corresponding quarter of the last year. The company earned a Profit after Tax (PAT) of 557 crore for the quarter ended June 2021 as against a PAT of 492 crore for the corresponding quarter of the last year.

Forex gains for the quarter under review amounted to 19.64 crore as against a gain of 4.81 crore during the corresponding quarter of the last year.

Divi's Laboratories said that it continues to have near normal operations during the quarter complying to all Covid-19 protocols

"The group has not experienced any significant impact on its operations, supply chain and recoverability of carrying amounts of financial and non-financial assets due to Covid-19 pandemic. As the pandemic continues to evolve, the group will continue to closely monitor for any material changes to future economic conditions," the company said in a regulatory filing.

