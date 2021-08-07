Divi's Labs posts 13% rise in Q1 net profit at 577 cr, income grows

Profit before Tax (PBT) for the June quarter stood at ₹814 crore as against ₹661 crore for the corresponding quarter of the last year. The company earned a Profit after Tax (PAT) of ₹557 crore for the quarter ended June 2021 as against a PAT of ₹492 crore for the corresponding quarter of the last year.

