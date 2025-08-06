Divi’s Labs Q1 preview: Strong topline growth, margin expansion
Summary
Divi's Laboratories, India’s second-largest pharma company by market cap, is expected to report impressive revenue and profit growth, and robust margin expansion for the April-June quarter.
Divi’s Laboratories Ltd, India’s second-largest pharmaceutical company by market capitalization, is expected to report a 14-18% jump in revenue and robust margin expansion for the quarter ended 30 June.
