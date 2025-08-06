Divi’s Labs Q1 preview: Strong topline growth, margin expansion

Divi’s Laboratories Ltd, India’s second-largest pharmaceutical company by market capitalization, is expected to report a 14-18% jump in revenue and robust margin expansion for the quarter ended 30 June.

BNP Paribas and Kotak Securities peg the contract development and manufacturing firm’s first-quarter revenue growth at 18% year-on-year, while Nuvama expects it to be 14%. Profit after tax is expected to grow 34% on-year, according to Nuvama.

The company’s custom synthesis portfolio is expected to see continued traction with 23% on-year growth in the April-June quarter, according to Kotak. Its generic active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) business is seen growing at 13% on-year but declining 4% from the preceding three months.

(Custom synthesis refers to the production of specific chemical compounds, such as novel APIs or intermediates. APIs are core components of a medicine responsible for making its treatment effective.)

Brokerages expect robust margin expansion on the firm’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

“We expect Divi’s overall 1QFY26 EBITDA to grow 33% yoy to ₹8.3 billion (-6% qoq), with EBITDA margins expanding 370 bps (basis points) yoy to 33.1% (-120 bps qoq)," Kotak Securities analysts said in a note. Nuvama pegs the ebitda margins at 34%.

Divi’s ebitda margin recovered in the fourth quarter of 2024-25 after two consecutive years of decline. Its margin contracted from 35-38% during FY12-19 to 28.1% in FY24 before improving to 31.7% in FY25.

While various factors like regulatory compliance requirements have added significantly to Divi’s cost in the past decade, its generics business remains competitive, Elara Securities analysts said in a note.

“While there is no visibility of any jump in margin, we build in an EBITDA margin of 33.7% in FY26E and 35.4% in FY27E in our projections," they said.

Double-digit growth in FY26

Divi’s management has projected double-digit revenue growth for this financial year.

The company’s revenue growth in the fourth quarter (January-March) slowed to 12.2% on-year after four consecutive quarters of topline growth in the range of 18-25%. Revenue has grown at a compound annual growth rate of 8% in US dollar terms and 11.6% in rupees in the last 10 years.

The company’s net profit in the fourth quarter jumped 23% to ₹662 crore, and ebitda surged 21.2% on-year to ₹886 crore.

For FY25, Divi’s revenue grew 19% to ₹9,712 crore, while net profit saw a 37% increase to ₹2,191 crore.

In the March quarter, Divi’s saw strong momentum in its custom synthesis business, with high level of customer engagement and a “healthy uptick in RFPs (requests for proposals) and regular site visits", the company’s management said in an earnings call in May.

In May, the company signed a long-term manufacturing and supply agreement for advanced intermediates—chemical building blocks used in the drug development process—with a leading global pharmaceutical company. Divi’s is investing ₹650-750 crore towards capacity expansion for this.

“This partnership not only strengthens our presence in custom synthesis space but also opens new avenues for our innovation-led growth," chief executive Kiran S. Divi said during the earnings call in May.

Divi’s peptide business has also been gaining significant traction as global demand grows for peptide-based therapies such as GLP-1s and GIPs. These therapies are used to treat diseases by mimicking natural peptides such as hormones.

“To address this rising demand, we have made strategic investments in both solid-phase and liquid-phase synthesis capabilities. These investments will be instrumental in expanding our offerings and sustaining our competitive edge in this rapidly evolving therapeutic area," Divi said.

Divi’s Lab’s high valuations continue to remain a concern. “Narratives around China+1 and GLP-1 have kept very high growth expectations alive and taken the stock valuation beyond reasonable levels," the Elara Securities analysts said.