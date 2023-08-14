Divi's Labs Q1 profit slumps on drug pricing pressures

Divi's Labs Q1 profit slumps on drug pricing pressures1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 02:39 PM IST
Divi's Labs is also involved in the contract manufacturing of APIs and intermediates for global companies. Exports to the U.S. and Europe contribute to over 60% of revenue
HYDERABAD : Indian pharmaceutical company Divi's Laboratories reported a 49.2% fall in quarterly profit, missing analysts' estimates, as the generic drug maker grappled with pricing pressures in key markets like the United States.
