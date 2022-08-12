Divi's Labs Q1 results: Net profit rises 26% to ₹702 crore1 min read . Updated: 12 Aug 2022, 01:01 PM IST
Divis Laboratories revenue from operations rose about 15% to ₹2,254 crore from ₹1,960.6 crore YoY
Pharmaceuticals company Divis Laboratories on Friday reported a 26% rise in its consolidated net profit at ₹702 crore as compared to ₹557 crore in the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, its revenue from operations rose about 15% to ₹2,254 crore from ₹1,960.6 crore year-on-year (YoY).