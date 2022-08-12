Divi's Labs Q1 results: Net profit rises 26% to 702 crore

Profit before tax (PBT) came in at ₹851 crore, up 4.5% over ₹814 crore in the year-ago quarter. Divi's Labs forex gain in Q1 FY23 rose to ₹56 crore as against the gain of ₹20 crore in Q1 FY22. It witnessed a rise in tax expense at ₹149 crore from ₹257 crore (YoY).