Divi’s Labs Q2 net profit soars 35%, forex gain boosts

Divi’s Laboratories Ltd on Friday beat Street estimates to report a robust double-digit revenue and profit growth for July-September, the second quarter of this fiscal year.

The Hyderabad-based drugmaker’s consolidated revenue from operations was up 17% from a year ago at ₹2,860 crore. The contract manufacturer reported a consolidated net profit of ₹689 crore, up 35% year-on-year (y-o-y). The company posted a foreign exchange gain of ₹63 crore.

On a constant currency basis, the revenue growth was 10.8% for the quarter.

A Bloomberg poll had pegged the company’s revenue at ₹2,599 crore and profit after tax at ₹608.9 crore. Analysts expected the company’s revenue to grow 9-10% y-o-y, led by growth in its custom synthesis and generics business.

Divi’s manufactures drugs for generic players as well as innovators. Custom synthesis refers to the production of specific chemical compounds, such as novel active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) or intermediates tailored to a client’s needs. APIs are core components of a medicine responsible for making its treatment effective.

Revenue mix Exports comprised 90% of the total revenues, with the US, UK and Europe together accounting for 74% of the total exports, the company's management said in an earnings call.

Generic sales made 44% of the total product mix during the reporting quarter, while custom synthesis comprised the remaining 56%.

While the company faced pricing pressure in its generic business, it maintained consistent volumes in its core portfolio that includes 30 commercially manufactured products. “Despite ongoing pricing pressure, our backward integration model continues to enable us to manage input cost effectively. Our unit-3 facility in Kakinada, which became operational earlier this year, is also supporting our supply chain by enabling in-house production of starting materials and intermediates,” chief executive Kiran Divi told investors in the earnings call.

The company's custom synthesis business is seeing strong interest with a steady flow of requests for proposals (RFPs) and site visits from global innovators, Divi said.

Divi's Laboratories is also expanding its peptide offerings, with the goal to become a global leader in complex peptide manufacturing. The firm inaugurated its peptide centre of excellence this year, and is engaged in multiple projects at various stages of clinical development.

“As these programs advance [clinical] milestones, we have prepared to further scale of investment to meet the demand,” Divi said.

Wide-ranging use Peptides are used as drug therapies to treat several diseases including diabetes, cancer and hormonal disorders. The demand for peptides is on the rise, with the increasing demand for GLP-1s (glucagon-like peptide-1) agonists, a class of drugs used to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity.

The company's nutraceutical business is a key growth driver as well, and it reported sales of ₹242 crore during the quarter.

Divi's is currently executing three capital expenditure programmes, with an estimated investment of ₹2,000 crore.

This year, the company has seen increased interest from global innovators, the company's management had earlier told investors. As innovators look to diversify supply chains away from China, Indian contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) giants such as Divi’s are poised to gain.

Divi’s announced the appointment of Nimmagadda Venkata Anirudh as president (nutraceuticals) on Friday.