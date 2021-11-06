Divi's Laboratories Ltd today reported standalone net profit of ₹606 crore for the second quarter ending September, up 18% over corresponding quarter of the last year.

It was ₹513 crore in the last year period.

The company's revenue from operations rose 15% to ₹1,967 crore for the period under review as against ₹1,713 crore in the same quarter last year.

Divi's reported an EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of ₹818 crore in the second quarter.

For the current quarter, Divi's incurred a forex loss of ₹7 crore as against a loss of ₹16 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year.

On Thursday's Muhoorat trading, Divi's Labs shares were up 1.50% to settle at ₹5,217 on NSE.

