Divi's Laboratories Ltd today reported standalone net profit of 606 crore for the second quarter ending September, up 18% over corresponding quarter of the last year.

It was 513 crore in the last year period.

The company's revenue from operations rose 15% to 1,967 crore for the period under review as against 1,713 crore in the same quarter last year.

Divi's reported an EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of 818 crore in the second quarter.

For the current quarter, Divi's incurred a forex loss of 7 crore as against a loss of 16 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year.

On Thursday's Muhoorat trading, Divi's Labs shares were up 1.50% to settle at 5,217 on NSE.

