Divi's Labs Q2 profit rises 18% to 606 cr

Divi's Labs Q2 profit rises 18% to ₹606 cr1 min read . 02:19 PM IST
- Divi's Labs Q2 results: The company's revenue from operations rose 15% to ₹1,967 crore for the period under review
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Divi's Laboratories Ltd today reported standalone net profit of ₹606 crore for the second quarter ending September, up 18% over corresponding quarter of the last year.
Divi's Laboratories Ltd today reported standalone net profit of ₹606 crore for the second quarter ending September, up 18% over corresponding quarter of the last year.
It was ₹513 crore in the last year period.
It was ₹513 crore in the last year period.
The company's revenue from operations rose 15% to ₹1,967 crore for the period under review as against ₹1,713 crore in the same quarter last year.
Divi's reported an EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of ₹818 crore in the second quarter.
For the current quarter, Divi's incurred a forex loss of ₹7 crore as against a loss of ₹16 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year.
On Thursday's Muhoorat trading, Divi's Labs shares were up 1.50% to settle at ₹5,217 on NSE.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!