Divi's Laboratories' net profit for the quarter ended March came at ₹488 crore, up 24.5% as compared to ₹392 crore in the same quarter last year. The company's revenue from operations rose nearly 25% to ₹1,718 crore against ₹1,376 crore year-on-year (YoY).

The Hyderabad-based company's board has recommended a final dividend of ₹20 per share. ''The Board has recommended a dividend of~ 20/- (i.e. 1000%) per equity share of face value~ 2/- each for the financial year2020-21, subject to approval of the members at the ensuing 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM). The dividend shall be credited/ warrants thereof dispatched within 30 (thirty) days from the conclusion of the AGM,'' it said in an exchange filing on Saturday.

The Group considered the uncertainty relating to the COVID-19 pandemic in assessing the recoverability of its inventories, receivables and investments. As the Group is into essential manufacturing service, which is exempt from lockdown restrictions, the pandemic did not have any significant impact in its operations or its supply chain, the company added.

''During the financial year 2020-21, the Company has capitalised assets of ~ 118351 lakhs, and an amount of ~ 71062 lakhs is carried forward as Capital Work-in-Progress at the end of the year,'' Divi's Labs said.

The company said that during the year, it took up another capex program with an estimated investment of ~ ₹400 crore for fast-tracking a customs synthesis project. A part of the project has been completed and became operational and the rest of the capex will be completed during early part of the next financial year.

