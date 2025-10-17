Dixon meets Q2 revenue target, bets on components to fuel growth
Summary
Within the next two fiscal years, Dixon expect displays, mechanicals, power supplies and other components to represent a $12-billion net addressable industry in India with available margins of around 8%.
Dixon Technologies Ltd’s revenue and profit rose in the September quarter as a growing volume of mobile phones and telecommunications products fuelled growth for India’s largest publicly listed electronics manufacturer.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story