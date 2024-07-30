Dixon Tech Q1 results: Dixon Technologies (India) Limited announced a 94.2 per cent rise in net profits to ₹ ₹ 133.68 crore for the April to June quarter of the financial year 2024-25. Revenue from operations rose 101 per cent at ₹ 6,579.80 crore.

Dixon Tech Q1 results: Dixon Technologies (India) Limited announced a 94.2 per cent rise in net profits to ₹ ₹133.68 crore for the April to June quarter of the financial year 2024-25, as compared to ₹68.82 crore in the same quarter of the previous year in the company's consolidated statements, as per the filing on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Tuesday, July 30. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The electronics goods manufacturer recorded a 101 per cent surge in its revenue from operations at ₹6,579.80 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2024-25, as compared to ₹3,271.50 crore in the same period the previous year.

The Noida-based company has recorded higher levels of profits and revenue from operations for the quarter as the company's entire sales and expenses have grown compared to the FY 2023-24 levels. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dixon Tech's EBITDA margins (profitability) have dropped 20 basis points (bps) to 3.9 per cent in the April to June quarter of FY 2025 from 4.1 per cent in the same quarter the previous year.

The company's revenue growth for the first quarter was fueled by the Mobile and EMS division (which includes Hearables & Wearables, Telecom, and IT Hardware) of the business. It clocked a 189 per cent increase year-on-year at ₹5,129 crore, as compared to ₹1,795 crore in the same quarter the previous year.

Dixon Technologies (India) shares closed 2.93 per cent higher at ₹11,966.70 after Tuesday's market session, as compared to ₹11,626 in the previous market close. The company results were announced post the market operating hours. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dixon Technologies India has 21 manufacturing facilities in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Andhra Pradesh and three research and development (R&D) centres in India and China. The electronics manufacturer employs more than 2,100 employees for its operations, as per the company website.