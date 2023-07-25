Dixon Technologies Q1 net profit rises 48% to 67.19 crore, revenue up 15%

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd Tuesday reported a 47.89% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹67.19 crore for the June quarter, up 48% from ₹45.43 crore in the year- ago period.
The company reported a 15% YoY (year-on-year) rise in consolidated revenue from operations at ₹3271.50 crore against ₹2,855.07 crore year ago.
Its revenue from operations increased 14.58% to ₹3,271.50 crore as against ₹2,855.07 crore in the year-ago period, electronic manufacturing services firm said in a BSE filing.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBIDTA) for the quarter was at ₹134.72crore growing by 34%. EBIDTA margin is up 60 bps at 4.1%.
Total expenses of the company in the first quarter of the current fiscal were ₹3,187.34 crore, up 14.10% compared to the same period a year ago.
Its total income in the June quarter was at ₹3,274.35 crore, up 14.66% as against the year-ago period.
Shares of Dixon Technologies settled 2.64% higher at ₹4,121 apiece on the BSE.
