Dixon Technologies Q1 net profit rises 48% to 67.19 crore, revenue up 15%

1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 07:50 PM IST Livemint

The company reported a 15% YoY (year-on-year) rise in consolidated revenue from operations at 3271.50 crore against 2,855.07 crore year ago

Shares of Dixon Technologies settled 2.64% higher at 4,121 apiece on the BSE

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd Tuesday reported a 47.89% rise in consolidated net profit to 67.19 crore for the June quarter, up 48% from 45.43 crore in the year- ago period.

The company reported a 15% YoY (year-on-year) rise in consolidated revenue from operations at 3271.50 crore against 2,855.07 crore year ago.

Its revenue from operations increased 14.58% to 3,271.50 crore as against 2,855.07 crore in the year-ago period, electronic manufacturing services firm said in a BSE filing.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBIDTA) for the quarter was at 134.72crore growing by 34%. EBIDTA margin is up 60 bps at 4.1%.

Total expenses of the company in the first quarter of the current fiscal were 3,187.34 crore, up 14.10% compared to the same period a year ago.

Its total income in the June quarter was at 3,274.35 crore, up 14.66% as against the year-ago period.

Shares of Dixon Technologies settled 2.64% higher at 4,121 apiece on the BSE.

Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 07:50 PM IST
