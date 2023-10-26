Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Dixon Technologies Q2 Results: Net profit rises 47% to 113.36 crore

Dixon Technologies Q2 Results: Net profit rises 47% to 113.36 crore

PTI

Its revenue from operations increased 27.83 per cent to 4,943.18 crore as against 3,866.77 crore in the year-ago period.

Dixon Technologies (File image)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd on Thursday reported a 47 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to 113.36 crore for the second quarter ended on September 2023.

The company had posted a net profit of 77.12 crore for the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by the electronic manufacturing services firm.

Its revenue from operations increased 27.83 per cent to 4,943.18 crore as against 3,866.77 crore in the year-ago period.

ALSO READ: Dixon Technologies Q1 net profit rises 48% to 67.19 crore, revenue up 15%

Dixon's total expenses in the September quarter rose 50.52 per cent to 4,797.83 crore.

Its total income in the quarter under review was at 4,943.90 crore.

Dixon's revenue from Consumer Electronics fell 4 per cent to 1,440 crore in Q2FY24. Similarly, revenue from Lighting Products declined 38 per cent to 181 crore.

Revenue from Home appliances was flat at 364 crore.

However, its revenue from the Mobile & EMS Division jumped 77 per cent to 2,819 crore in the September quarter.

Shares of Dixon Technologies settled 1.92 per cent lower at 5,341.10 apiece on the BSE.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 09:59 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.