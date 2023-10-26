Dixon Technologies Q2 Results: Net profit rises 47% to 113.36 crore

Its revenue from operations increased 27.83 per cent to ₹4,943.18 crore as against ₹3,866.77 crore in the year-ago period.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd on Thursday reported a 47 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹113.36 crore for the second quarter ended on September 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company had posted a net profit of ₹77.12 crore for the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by the electronic manufacturing services firm.

Its revenue from operations increased 27.83 per cent to ₹4,943.18 crore as against ₹3,866.77 crore in the year-ago period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dixon's total expenses in the September quarter rose 50.52 per cent to ₹4,797.83 crore.

Its total income in the quarter under review was at ₹4,943.90 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dixon's revenue from Consumer Electronics fell 4 per cent to ₹1,440 crore in Q2FY24. Similarly, revenue from Lighting Products declined 38 per cent to ₹181 crore.

Revenue from Home appliances was flat at ₹364 crore.

However, its revenue from the Mobile & EMS Division jumped 77 per cent to ₹2,819 crore in the September quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shares of Dixon Technologies settled 1.92 per cent lower at ₹5,341.10 apiece on the BSE.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!