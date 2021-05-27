NEW DELHI : Dixon Technologies on Thursday reported a 60.48 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at ₹44.26 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021, helped by increase in revenue.

The leading electronic manufacturing services (EMS) company had posted a net profit of ₹27.58 crore in the January-March period a year ago, it said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations jumped over two-fold to ₹2,109.71 crore as against ₹857.41 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Total expenses were at ₹2,049.32 crore in Q4 FY 2020-21 as against ₹820.12 crore earlier.

For the fiscal year 2020-21, Dixon Technologies reported an increase of 32.61 per cent in net profit to ₹159.80 crore. It had logged a net profit of ₹120.50 crore in the previous year.

Revenue from operations climbed 46.55 per cent to ₹6,448.17 crore, as compared to ₹4,400.12 crore in FY 2019-20.

The board of the company recommended a final dividend of Re 1 per share of face value of ₹2 each for the financial year 2020-21.

Shares of Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd settled at Rs 3,993.50 on BSE, up 2.31 per cent from the previous close.

