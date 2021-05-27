Subscribe
Dixon Technologies Q4 net profit up 60% to 44 crore; revenue up two-fold to 2,110 crore

Dixon Technologies Q4 net profit up 60% to 44 crore; revenue up two-fold to 2,110 crore

Revenue from operations jumped over two-fold to 2,109.71 crore as against 857.41 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
10:42 PM IST PTI

The leading electronic manufacturing services (EMS) company had posted a net profit of 27.58 crore in the January-March period a year ago, it said in a BSE filing

NEW DELHI : Dixon Technologies on Thursday reported a 60.48 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at 44.26 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021, helped by increase in revenue.

Dixon Technologies on Thursday reported a 60.48 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at 44.26 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021, helped by increase in revenue.

The leading electronic manufacturing services (EMS) company had posted a net profit of 27.58 crore in the January-March period a year ago, it said in a BSE filing.

The leading electronic manufacturing services (EMS) company had posted a net profit of 27.58 crore in the January-March period a year ago, it said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations jumped over two-fold to 2,109.71 crore as against 857.41 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Total expenses were at 2,049.32 crore in Q4 FY 2020-21 as against 820.12 crore earlier.

For the fiscal year 2020-21, Dixon Technologies reported an increase of 32.61 per cent in net profit to 159.80 crore. It had logged a net profit of 120.50 crore in the previous year.

Revenue from operations climbed 46.55 per cent to 6,448.17 crore, as compared to 4,400.12 crore in FY 2019-20.

The board of the company recommended a final dividend of Re 1 per share of face value of 2 each for the financial year 2020-21.

Shares of Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd settled at Rs 3,993.50 on BSE, up 2.31 per cent from the previous close.

