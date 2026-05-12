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Dixon pins FY27 growth hopes on Vivo JV approval, steady mobile demand

Shouvik Das
3 min read12 May 2026, 08:52 PM IST
Dixon manufactured 33 million mobile phones in FY26,. (Photo: Company website)
Dixon manufactured 33 million mobile phones in FY26,. (Photo: Company website)
Summary

Dixon Technologies said the company is in advanced-stage talks with the government regarding the Vivo joint venture and remains confident that approval is only a matter of time away

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New Delhi: Noida-headquartered Dixon Technologies, India’s largest publicly listed electronics manufacturer, expects revenue growth of 15-17% in FY27, with management expecting growth to accelerate to as much as 45% if its long-pending joint venture with Vivo gets government approval.

New Delhi: Noida-headquartered Dixon Technologies, India’s largest publicly listed electronics manufacturer, expects revenue growth of 15-17% in FY27, with management expecting growth to accelerate to as much as 45% if its long-pending joint venture with Vivo gets government approval.

In an interview with Mint following the company’s FY26 earnings on Tuesday, Saurabh Gupta, director and group chief financial officer of Dixon Technologies, said the company is in “advanced-stage talks” with the government regarding the Vivo joint venture and remains confident that approval is only “a matter of time away”.

In an interview with Mint following the company’s FY26 earnings on Tuesday, Saurabh Gupta, director and group chief financial officer of Dixon Technologies, said the company is in “advanced-stage talks” with the government regarding the Vivo joint venture and remains confident that approval is only “a matter of time away”.

The proposed joint venture with Vivo, in which Dixon holds a 51% stake, was first disclosed in December 2024. However, with Vivo owning the remaining 49%, the venture has been under the Centre’s scrutiny for more than 18 months under the government’s Press Note 3 restrictions. The deal could increase Dixon’s mobile phone manufacturing volumes by up to 60%.

Also Read | Syrma SGS Technology expects 30% revenue growth in tricky FY27

Imposed in April 2020, Press Note 3 restricted any direct investment from “countries sharing a geographical border with India” to invest in domestic firms. In March this year, the Centre amended the note to allow companies, including Chinese entities, to invest for up to a 10% non-controlling stake in a joint venture. The Dixon-Vivo deal, however, will still require approval from the government, given that Vivo’s stake in the venture is 49%.

Dixon Technologies on Tuesday reported 48,872.8 crore in revenue for FY26, up 25.8% annually. Net profit rose 33.4% to 1,644.25 crore, out of which 183.2 crore was contributed by FY25’s unsold inventory of products already manufactured by Dixon.

The company’s earnings were largely in line with analyst estimates, which projected full-year revenue of 48,874 crore as per a Bloomberg poll of 27 analysts. Dixon’s shares closed 6.05% lower on Tuesday at 10,120 apiece in a largely weak market. The company’s results were declared after market hours.

Focus on phones

Gupta said despite the slowdown in global and domestic markets, mobile phones will be a pivotal focus for Dixon Technologies in the current fiscal year as well. To be sure, mobile phone manufacturing contributes to over two-thirds of Dixon’s top line.

“Mobile phones still make for the largest base market to target for us. While we are diversifying, we do not see the biggest chunk of the electronics manufacturing pie moving away from mobile phone manufacturing."

Also Read | Dixon’s HKC joint venture is a positive—but the stock isn’t cheap

Dixon manufactured 33 million mobile phones in FY26, and "we expect volumes to grow further through our two marquee customers, Vivo and Motorola,” he said.

The company expects to export 3-4 million mobile phone units next year.

“Exports will increasingly amount to significant high-margin revenue opportunities. Plus, we have existing display and camera module manufacturing facilities, which we will integrate into the mobile phone manufacturing line to maximize our margins,” Gupta said.

“We’re also hearing strong word on a second production-linked incentive plan from the Centre, which might incentivize exports from India. If and when it does come, Dixon will be in a good position to leverage it.”

Analysts have largely tied Dixon’s medium-term outlook to approval of the Vivo joint venture. In a 1 February note, brokerage ICICI Direct said that Dixon’s deal with Vivo could add up to 20 million smartphone units in the full year.

“We believe major part of the negatives (Vivo approval, uncertainty over PLI scheme, memory card cost spike along with select macro factors) are likely to be a cause of delay in company’s growth outlook and not necessarily denial,” ICICI Direct analysts Jaymin Trivedi and Kirankumar Choudhary wrote in the note.

Also Read | A ₹15,000-crore wipeout: why Xiaomi lost India’s smartphone race

Gupta also expressed confidence about incentives under the ministry of electronics and IT’s electronics components manufacturing scheme (ECMS).

“We do expect the early tranches of ECMS benefits to add 800 crore to our revenue in FY27, as some part of capital expenditure-linked incentives start coming in,” he added.

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Meet the Author

Shouvik Das

Shouvik has been tracking the rise and shifts of India’s technology ecosystem for over a decade, acrRead more

oss print, broadcast and web-first platforms. He's been a tinkerer of machines and PCs since childhood, a habit he was thrilled to convert into his profession. This has led him to fascinating experiences of technologies around the world, which is what keeps him hooked to his job.<br><br>Shouvik likes to believe that he is one of the few technology journalists in India who can also code. He has also been writing about the rise of AI well before it became a household name, and has met some of the most fascinating people over the years through his work.<br><br>Shouvik writes about AI, Big Tech, data centres, electronics, semiconductors, cybersecurity, gaming, cryptocurrencies, and consumer technologies. He is most fond of the stories he has written during his time here at Mint, for which he also writes 'Transformer', a weekly technology newsletter, and hosts 'Techcetra', a weekly technology podcast.<br><br>Outside of work, Shouvik spends most of his time with Pixel, whom he believes is the world's best dog. He is also an avid reader, a toy collector, a gamer and a frequent traveller.

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Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsDixon pins FY27 growth hopes on Vivo JV approval, steady mobile demand

Dixon pins FY27 growth hopes on Vivo JV approval, steady mobile demand

Shouvik Das
3 min read12 May 2026, 08:52 PM IST
Dixon manufactured 33 million mobile phones in FY26,. (Photo: Company website)
Dixon manufactured 33 million mobile phones in FY26,. (Photo: Company website)
Summary

Dixon Technologies said the company is in advanced-stage talks with the government regarding the Vivo joint venture and remains confident that approval is only a matter of time away

Gift this article

New Delhi: Noida-headquartered Dixon Technologies, India’s largest publicly listed electronics manufacturer, expects revenue growth of 15-17% in FY27, with management expecting growth to accelerate to as much as 45% if its long-pending joint venture with Vivo gets government approval.

New Delhi: Noida-headquartered Dixon Technologies, India’s largest publicly listed electronics manufacturer, expects revenue growth of 15-17% in FY27, with management expecting growth to accelerate to as much as 45% if its long-pending joint venture with Vivo gets government approval.

In an interview with Mint following the company’s FY26 earnings on Tuesday, Saurabh Gupta, director and group chief financial officer of Dixon Technologies, said the company is in “advanced-stage talks” with the government regarding the Vivo joint venture and remains confident that approval is only “a matter of time away”.

In an interview with Mint following the company’s FY26 earnings on Tuesday, Saurabh Gupta, director and group chief financial officer of Dixon Technologies, said the company is in “advanced-stage talks” with the government regarding the Vivo joint venture and remains confident that approval is only “a matter of time away”.

The proposed joint venture with Vivo, in which Dixon holds a 51% stake, was first disclosed in December 2024. However, with Vivo owning the remaining 49%, the venture has been under the Centre’s scrutiny for more than 18 months under the government’s Press Note 3 restrictions. The deal could increase Dixon’s mobile phone manufacturing volumes by up to 60%.

Also Read | Syrma SGS Technology expects 30% revenue growth in tricky FY27

Imposed in April 2020, Press Note 3 restricted any direct investment from “countries sharing a geographical border with India” to invest in domestic firms. In March this year, the Centre amended the note to allow companies, including Chinese entities, to invest for up to a 10% non-controlling stake in a joint venture. The Dixon-Vivo deal, however, will still require approval from the government, given that Vivo’s stake in the venture is 49%.

Dixon Technologies on Tuesday reported 48,872.8 crore in revenue for FY26, up 25.8% annually. Net profit rose 33.4% to 1,644.25 crore, out of which 183.2 crore was contributed by FY25’s unsold inventory of products already manufactured by Dixon.

The company’s earnings were largely in line with analyst estimates, which projected full-year revenue of 48,874 crore as per a Bloomberg poll of 27 analysts. Dixon’s shares closed 6.05% lower on Tuesday at 10,120 apiece in a largely weak market. The company’s results were declared after market hours.

Focus on phones

Gupta said despite the slowdown in global and domestic markets, mobile phones will be a pivotal focus for Dixon Technologies in the current fiscal year as well. To be sure, mobile phone manufacturing contributes to over two-thirds of Dixon’s top line.

“Mobile phones still make for the largest base market to target for us. While we are diversifying, we do not see the biggest chunk of the electronics manufacturing pie moving away from mobile phone manufacturing."

Also Read | Dixon’s HKC joint venture is a positive—but the stock isn’t cheap

Dixon manufactured 33 million mobile phones in FY26, and "we expect volumes to grow further through our two marquee customers, Vivo and Motorola,” he said.

The company expects to export 3-4 million mobile phone units next year.

“Exports will increasingly amount to significant high-margin revenue opportunities. Plus, we have existing display and camera module manufacturing facilities, which we will integrate into the mobile phone manufacturing line to maximize our margins,” Gupta said.

“We’re also hearing strong word on a second production-linked incentive plan from the Centre, which might incentivize exports from India. If and when it does come, Dixon will be in a good position to leverage it.”

Analysts have largely tied Dixon’s medium-term outlook to approval of the Vivo joint venture. In a 1 February note, brokerage ICICI Direct said that Dixon’s deal with Vivo could add up to 20 million smartphone units in the full year.

“We believe major part of the negatives (Vivo approval, uncertainty over PLI scheme, memory card cost spike along with select macro factors) are likely to be a cause of delay in company’s growth outlook and not necessarily denial,” ICICI Direct analysts Jaymin Trivedi and Kirankumar Choudhary wrote in the note.

Also Read | A ₹15,000-crore wipeout: why Xiaomi lost India’s smartphone race

Gupta also expressed confidence about incentives under the ministry of electronics and IT’s electronics components manufacturing scheme (ECMS).

“We do expect the early tranches of ECMS benefits to add 800 crore to our revenue in FY27, as some part of capital expenditure-linked incentives start coming in,” he added.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Shouvik Das

Shouvik has been tracking the rise and shifts of India’s technology ecosystem for over a decade, acrRead more

oss print, broadcast and web-first platforms. He's been a tinkerer of machines and PCs since childhood, a habit he was thrilled to convert into his profession. This has led him to fascinating experiences of technologies around the world, which is what keeps him hooked to his job.<br><br>Shouvik likes to believe that he is one of the few technology journalists in India who can also code. He has also been writing about the rise of AI well before it became a household name, and has met some of the most fascinating people over the years through his work.<br><br>Shouvik writes about AI, Big Tech, data centres, electronics, semiconductors, cybersecurity, gaming, cryptocurrencies, and consumer technologies. He is most fond of the stories he has written during his time here at Mint, for which he also writes 'Transformer', a weekly technology newsletter, and hosts 'Techcetra', a weekly technology podcast.<br><br>Outside of work, Shouvik spends most of his time with Pixel, whom he believes is the world's best dog. He is also an avid reader, a toy collector, a gamer and a frequent traveller.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsDixon pins FY27 growth hopes on Vivo JV approval, steady mobile demand
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