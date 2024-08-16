DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 438.63% YoY

DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Q1 Results Live : DJ Mediaprint & Logistics declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, showing a remarkable increase in both revenue and profit on a year-over-year (YoY) basis. The company's topline surged by 73.92%, while profit saw an astounding rise of 438.63% YoY. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 45.76% and the profit decreased by 59.66%.
The company has managed to significantly cut down on its Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses declined by 37.48% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and decreased by 14.05% on a YoY basis. This reduction in expenses has contributed to the improved profitability and financial health of the company.
Despite a QoQ decrease, DJ Mediaprint & Logistics' operating income has shown a significant improvement on an annual basis. The operating income was down by 58.33% QoQ but increased by 121.62% YoY, indicating better operational efficiencies and cost management over the year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.37, marking a 55.55% increase on a YoY basis. This rise in EPS reflects the company's improved profitability and is likely to be well-received by investors.
DJ Mediaprint & Logistics has also delivered impressive returns for its shareholders. The company has provided a 5.27% return in the last week, a 123.29% return in the last six months, and a 115.1% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. These figures highlight the company's strong performance in the stock market.
Currently, DJ Mediaprint & Logistics has a market capitalization of ₹355.74 Cr. The company's 52-week high stands at ₹122.67, while the 52-week low is ₹42.67. These metrics underscore the company's robust market performance and investor confidence.
DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|14.99
|27.64
|-45.76%
|8.62
|+73.92%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.62
|2.59
|-37.48%
|1.89
|-14.05%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.89
|1.55
|+22.32%
|0.94
|+101.47%
|Total Operating Expense
|13.05
|22.98
|-43.22%
|7.74
|+68.52%
|Operating Income
|1.94
|4.65
|-58.33%
|0.88
|+121.62%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.32
|4.06
|-67.5%
|0.31
|+325.8%
|Net Income
|1.21
|2.99
|-59.66%
|0.22
|+438.63%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.37
|2.76
|-86.47%
|0.24
|+55.55%
