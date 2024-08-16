DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 438.63% YoY

DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Q1 Results Live : DJ Mediaprint & Logistics declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, showing a remarkable increase in both revenue and profit on a year-over-year (YoY) basis. The company's topline surged by 73.92%, while profit saw an astounding rise of 438.63% YoY. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 45.76% and the profit decreased by 59.66%.

The company has managed to significantly cut down on its Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses declined by 37.48% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and decreased by 14.05% on a YoY basis. This reduction in expenses has contributed to the improved profitability and financial health of the company.

Despite a QoQ decrease, DJ Mediaprint & Logistics' operating income has shown a significant improvement on an annual basis. The operating income was down by 58.33% QoQ but increased by 121.62% YoY, indicating better operational efficiencies and cost management over the year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.37, marking a 55.55% increase on a YoY basis. This rise in EPS reflects the company's improved profitability and is likely to be well-received by investors.

DJ Mediaprint & Logistics has also delivered impressive returns for its shareholders. The company has provided a 5.27% return in the last week, a 123.29% return in the last six months, and a 115.1% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. These figures highlight the company's strong performance in the stock market.

Currently, DJ Mediaprint & Logistics has a market capitalization of ₹355.74 Cr. The company's 52-week high stands at ₹122.67, while the 52-week low is ₹42.67. These metrics underscore the company's robust market performance and investor confidence.

DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 14.99 27.64 -45.76% 8.62 +73.92% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.62 2.59 -37.48% 1.89 -14.05% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.89 1.55 +22.32% 0.94 +101.47% Total Operating Expense 13.05 22.98 -43.22% 7.74 +68.52% Operating Income 1.94 4.65 -58.33% 0.88 +121.62% Net Income Before Taxes 1.32 4.06 -67.5% 0.31 +325.8% Net Income 1.21 2.99 -59.66% 0.22 +438.63% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.37 2.76 -86.47% 0.24 +55.55%