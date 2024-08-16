Hello User
DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 438.63% YoY

DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 438.63% YoY

Livemint

DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 73.92% YoY & profit increased by 438.63% YoY

DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Q1 Results Live

DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Q1 Results Live : DJ Mediaprint & Logistics declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, showing a remarkable increase in both revenue and profit on a year-over-year (YoY) basis. The company's topline surged by 73.92%, while profit saw an astounding rise of 438.63% YoY. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 45.76% and the profit decreased by 59.66%.

The company has managed to significantly cut down on its Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses declined by 37.48% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and decreased by 14.05% on a YoY basis. This reduction in expenses has contributed to the improved profitability and financial health of the company.

Despite a QoQ decrease, DJ Mediaprint & Logistics' operating income has shown a significant improvement on an annual basis. The operating income was down by 58.33% QoQ but increased by 121.62% YoY, indicating better operational efficiencies and cost management over the year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.37, marking a 55.55% increase on a YoY basis. This rise in EPS reflects the company's improved profitability and is likely to be well-received by investors.

DJ Mediaprint & Logistics has also delivered impressive returns for its shareholders. The company has provided a 5.27% return in the last week, a 123.29% return in the last six months, and a 115.1% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. These figures highlight the company's strong performance in the stock market.

Currently, DJ Mediaprint & Logistics has a market capitalization of 355.74 Cr. The company's 52-week high stands at 122.67, while the 52-week low is 42.67. These metrics underscore the company's robust market performance and investor confidence.

DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue14.9927.64-45.76%8.62+73.92%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.622.59-37.48%1.89-14.05%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.891.55+22.32%0.94+101.47%
Total Operating Expense13.0522.98-43.22%7.74+68.52%
Operating Income1.944.65-58.33%0.88+121.62%
Net Income Before Taxes1.324.06-67.5%0.31+325.8%
Net Income1.212.99-59.66%0.22+438.63%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.372.76-86.47%0.24+55.55%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.21Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹14.99Cr

