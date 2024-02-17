DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 541.84% YOY

DJ Mediaprint & Logistics declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 6.87% & the profit increased by 541.84% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 18.42% and the profit increased by 418.21%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 48.61% q-o-q & increased by 248.09% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 368.12% q-o-q & increased by 317.1% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.43 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 550% Y-o-Y.
DJ Mediaprint & Logistics has delivered -0.5% return in the last 1 week, -0.57% return in last 6 months and -2.39% YTD return.
Currently the DJ Mediaprint & Logistics has a market cap of ₹161.33 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹209 & ₹120.1 respectively.
DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|11.27
|9.51
|+18.42%
|10.54
|+6.87%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.73
|1.84
|+48.61%
|0.78
|+248.09%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.45
|1.38
|+4.84%
|0.53
|+176.15%
|Total Operating Expense
|8.79
|8.98
|-2.2%
|9.95
|-11.68%
|Operating Income
|2.48
|0.53
|+368.12%
|0.59
|+317.1%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.86
|0.08
|+2335.95%
|0.31
|+508.19%
|Net Income
|1.53
|0.3
|+418.21%
|0.24
|+541.84%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.43
|0.26
|+450%
|0.22
|+550%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.53Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹11.27Cr
