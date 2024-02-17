DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 541.84% YOY

DJ Mediaprint & Logistics declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 6.87% & the profit increased by 541.84% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 18.42% and the profit increased by 418.21%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 48.61% q-o-q & increased by 248.09% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 368.12% q-o-q & increased by 317.1% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹1.43 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 550% Y-o-Y.

DJ Mediaprint & Logistics has delivered -0.5% return in the last 1 week, -0.57% return in last 6 months and -2.39% YTD return.

Currently the DJ Mediaprint & Logistics has a market cap of ₹161.33 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹209 & ₹120.1 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 11.27 9.51 +18.42% 10.54 +6.87% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.73 1.84 +48.61% 0.78 +248.09% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.45 1.38 +4.84% 0.53 +176.15% Total Operating Expense 8.79 8.98 -2.2% 9.95 -11.68% Operating Income 2.48 0.53 +368.12% 0.59 +317.1% Net Income Before Taxes 1.86 0.08 +2335.95% 0.31 +508.19% Net Income 1.53 0.3 +418.21% 0.24 +541.84% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.43 0.26 +450% 0.22 +550%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.53Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹11.27Cr

