DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 541.84% YOY

DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 6.87% YoY & profit increased by 541.84% YoY

DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Q3 FY24 Results Live

DJ Mediaprint & Logistics declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 6.87% & the profit increased by 541.84% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 18.42% and the profit increased by 418.21%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 48.61% q-o-q & increased by 248.09% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 368.12% q-o-q & increased by 317.1% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.43 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 550% Y-o-Y.

DJ Mediaprint & Logistics has delivered -0.5% return in the last 1 week, -0.57% return in last 6 months and -2.39% YTD return.

Currently the DJ Mediaprint & Logistics has a market cap of 161.33 Cr and 52wk high/low of 209 & 120.1 respectively.

DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue11.279.51+18.42%10.54+6.87%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.731.84+48.61%0.78+248.09%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.451.38+4.84%0.53+176.15%
Total Operating Expense8.798.98-2.2%9.95-11.68%
Operating Income2.480.53+368.12%0.59+317.1%
Net Income Before Taxes1.860.08+2335.95%0.31+508.19%
Net Income1.530.3+418.21%0.24+541.84%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.430.26+450%0.22+550%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.53Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹11.27Cr

