DLF Q1 profit jumps 39% to ₹469.57 crore, total income grows by 22%
The total income of DLF during the April-June period increased to ₹1,516.28 crore
BENGALURU : DLF Ltd, India’s largest real estate developer, on Friday reported a 39% rise in net profit to ₹469.57 crore for the quarter-ended June, compared to ₹337.10 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, on the back of steady home sales.