NEW DELHI : Realty major DLF Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net profit at ₹337.17 crore in the first quarter of this financial year on higher revenue.

The company had posted a net loss of ₹71.52 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income nearly doubled to ₹1,242.27 crore in the April-June quarter of 2021-22 financial year from ₹646.98 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, DLF said in a regulatory filing.

The company also announced a dividend of ₹2 per share for the last fiscal year.

DLF's share ended almost flat at ₹334 apiece on BSE. Its market capitalisation stood at ₹82,675 crore.

DLF is the country's largest real estate firm in terms of market capitalisation.

