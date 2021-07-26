OPEN APP
NEW DELHI : Realty major DLF Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net profit at 337.17 crore in the first quarter of this financial year on higher revenue.

The company had posted a net loss of 71.52 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income nearly doubled to 1,242.27 crore in the April-June quarter of 2021-22 financial year from 646.98 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, DLF said in a regulatory filing.

The company also announced a dividend of 2 per share for the last fiscal year.

DLF's share ended almost flat at 334 apiece on BSE. Its market capitalisation stood at 82,675 crore.

DLF is the country's largest real estate firm in terms of market capitalisation.

