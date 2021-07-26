DLF Q1 results: Net profit at
₹337.17 cr, revenue jumps to ₹1,242 cr
Premium DLF had posted a net loss of ₹71.52 crore in the year-ago period.
NEW DELHI :
Realty major DLF Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net profit at ₹337.17 crore in the first quarter of this financial year on higher revenue.
Total income nearly doubled to
₹1,242.27 crore in the April-June quarter of 2021-22 financial year from ₹646.98 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, DLF said in a regulatory filing.
The company also announced a dividend of
₹2 per share for the last fiscal year.
DLF's share ended almost flat at
₹334 apiece on BSE. Its market capitalisation stood at ₹82,675 crore.
DLF is the country's largest real estate firm in terms of market capitalisation.