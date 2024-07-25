DLF Q1 results: Profit rises 23% to ₹645.61 crore

DLF Q1 results: Total income rose to 1,729.82 crore during the April-June period of this fiscal from 1,521.71 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year

PTI
Published25 Jul 2024, 08:25 PM IST
DLF is the country's largest real estate firm in terms of market capitalisation.
DLF is the country’s largest real estate firm in terms of market capitalisation.

New Delhi:Realty major DLF Ltd on Thursday reported a 23 per cent increase in its consolidated profit to 645.61 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal on higher income.

Its net profit stood at 527 crore in the year-ago period.

Also Read | DLF Q4 results: Net profit rises 62% to ₹921 crore, declares dividend of ₹5/-

Total income rose to 1,729.82 crore during the April-June period of this fiscal from 1,521.71 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

 

Also Read | Budget 2024: Nifty Realty tanks after removal of indexation benefits

DLF is the country's largest real estate firm in terms of market capitalisation.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Jul 2024, 08:25 PM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsDLF Q1 results: Profit rises 23% to ₹645.61 crore

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.85
    03:53 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    8.1 (4.8%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.30
    03:59 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    1.15 (0.38%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    326.00
    03:59 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    11 (3.49%)

    NTPC

    392.05
    03:52 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    -0.5 (-0.13%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Data Patterns India

    3,391.95
    03:47 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    307.6 (9.97%)

    Jyothy Labs

    547.15
    03:53 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    39.2 (7.72%)

    Tata Motors DVR

    747.10
    03:47 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    45.6 (6.5%)

    Tata Motors

    1,091.05
    03:52 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    63.4 (6.17%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,295.00-117.00
      Chennai
      70,534.00-182.00
      Delhi
      70,672.00-44.00
      Kolkata
      70,672.00-44.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.03
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue