DLF Q1 results: Profit rises 23% to ₹645.61 crore

New Delhi:Realty major DLF Ltd on Thursday reported a 23 per cent increase in its consolidated profit to ₹645.61 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal on higher income.
Its net profit stood at ₹527 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income rose to ₹1,729.82 crore during the April-June period of this fiscal from ₹1,521.71 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.
DLF is the country's largest real estate firm in terms of market capitalisation.
