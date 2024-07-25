Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  DLF Q1 results: Profit rises 23% to 645.61 crore

DLF Q1 results: Profit rises 23% to ₹645.61 crore

PTI

DLF Q1 results: Total income rose to 1,729.82 crore during the April-June period of this fiscal from 1,521.71 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year

DLF is the country's largest real estate firm in terms of market capitalisation.

New Delhi:Realty major DLF Ltd on Thursday reported a 23 per cent increase in its consolidated profit to 645.61 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal on higher income.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Its net profit stood at 527 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to 1,729.82 crore during the April-June period of this fiscal from 1,521.71 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

DLF is the country's largest real estate firm in terms of market capitalisation.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.