DLF Q1 results: Surpasses analysts' expectations with a 12% increase in net profit at ₹527 crore.1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 04:47 PM IST
Realty company DLF reported a net profit of ₹527 crore for the June quarter, beating analysts' expectations. Revenue was slightly lower compared to the previous year.
Realty company DLF disclosed its financial performance for the June quarter, reporting a net profit of ₹527 crore, which surpassed analysts' expectations. The company's consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2023 stood at ₹527 crore, indicating a notable 12.2% increase compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.
