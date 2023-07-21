Realty company DLF disclosed its financial performance for the June quarter, reporting a net profit of ₹527 crore, which surpassed analysts' expectations. The company's consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2023 stood at ₹527 crore, indicating a notable 12.2% increase compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.
DLF's net profit outperformed analysts' estimates by a substantial margin, highlighting the company's strong financial performance during this period.In terms of revenue, DLF recorded ₹1,423.2 crore for the June quarter, slightly lower than the figure of ₹1,441.6 crore reported for the same period in the previous year.
This information was disclosed through a regulatory filing, shedding light on the company's revenue performance for the quarter. Despite a minor dip in revenue compared to the year-ago period, DLF's impressive net profit signifies effective cost management and operational efficiency, contributing to its overall positive financial outcome.
