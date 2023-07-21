Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  DLF Q1 results: Surpasses analysts' expectations with a 12% increase in net profit at 527 crore.

1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 04:47 PM IST Kaustubh Bhosale

Realty company DLF reported a net profit of 527 crore for the June quarter, beating analysts' expectations. Revenue was slightly lower compared to the previous year.

Delhi Land & Finance (DLF Limited) is a commercial real estate development company. It was founded by Chaudhary Raghvendra Singh in 1946.

Realty company DLF disclosed its financial performance for the June quarter, reporting a net profit of 527 crore, which surpassed analysts' expectations. The company's consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2023 stood at 527 crore, indicating a notable 12.2% increase compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.

DLF's net profit outperformed analysts' estimates by a substantial margin, highlighting the company's strong financial performance during this period.In terms of revenue, DLF recorded 1,423.2 crore for the June quarter, slightly lower than the figure of 1,441.6 crore reported for the same period in the previous year.

This information was disclosed through a regulatory filing, shedding light on the company's revenue performance for the quarter. Despite a minor dip in revenue compared to the year-ago period, DLF's impressive net profit signifies effective cost management and operational efficiency, contributing to its overall positive financial outcome.

21 Jul 2023, 04:47 PM IST
