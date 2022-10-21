DLF Q2 profit up 26% YoY to 477 cr, board okays fundraise of 1,500 cr

Commercial real estate developer, DLF posted a 25.89% rise in consolidated net profit of ₹477.04 crore which is attributable to owners in the July - September 2022 (Q2FY23) quarter, compared to a profit of ₹378.93 crore clocked in the same period last year. The Q2 PAT climbed by 1.59% however compared to ₹469.57 crore in the preceding quarter. The company's board approved fundraising to the tune of ₹1,500 crore via non-convertible debentures on Friday.

