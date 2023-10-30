Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  DLF Q2 Results: profit up 30.6% at 623 crore, revenue rises 3.5%
DLF Q2 Results: profit up 30.6% at 623 crore, revenue rises 3.5%

  • This is a breaking story, it will be updated shortly.

DLF tower in gurgaon. photo by ramesh pathania/FILE

Commercial real estate development company Delhi Land & Finance (DLF) on 30 October announced its quarterly reports for September 2023 and said its net profit was up 30.6 percent at 622.8 crore in Q2FY24, compared to 477 crore in the same period in the previous financial year.

Apart from this, the firm's revenue also rose 3.5 percent at 1,347.7 crore in the September quarter of FY 2023-24, compared to 1,302.3 crore in the same period in the previous financial year, it said in a stock regulatory filing.

Among other things, the company said that it reported its EBITDA, up 5.9 percent at 462.4 crore for Q2 FY2023-24, against 436.60 crore in Q2 FY2022-23. The EBITDA margin was also up 34.3 percent against 33.5 percent in Q2 FY2022-23.

This is a breaking story, it will be updated shortly.

Updated: 30 Oct 2023, 05:01 PM IST
