DLF Q2 Results: profit up 30.6% at 623 crore, revenue rises 3.5%

Commercial real estate development company Delhi Land & Finance (DLF) on 30 October announced its quarterly reports for September 2023 and said its net profit was up 30.6 percent at 622.8 crore in Q2FY24, compared to ₹477 crore in the same period in the previous financial year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from this, the firm's revenue also rose 3.5 percent at ₹1,347.7 crore in the September quarter of FY 2023-24, compared to ₹1,302.3 crore in the same period in the previous financial year, it said in a stock regulatory filing.

Among other things, the company said that it reported its EBITDA, up 5.9 percent at ₹462.4 crore for Q2 FY2023-24, against ₹436.60 crore in Q2 FY2022-23. The EBITDA margin was also up 34.3 percent against 33.5 percent in Q2 FY2022-23. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is a breaking story, it will be updated shortly.

