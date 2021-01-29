DLF Q3 net profit up 9% to 449 crore

BENGALURU : DLF Ltd , India’s largest real estate firm, posted a 9% rise in net profit to ₹449 crore in the December quarter. Its net profit stood at ₹413.10 crore in the year-ago period.

The company saw a 9% in total income to ₹1,668.22 crore during the period, from ₹1,533.34 crore in the corresponding period the previous year, DLF said in a regulatory filing on Friday evening.

DLF also said that Rajeev Talwar, who was its CEO since 2015 has decided to retire after a long association with the company.

Demand in the residential business is improving, aided by a low-interest cost regime, various government incentive initiatives and quality supply with affordability, DLF said.

In the December quarter, DLF launched independent floors in DLF City which sold well, the company said. New sales bookings for the quarter rose to ₹1,022 crore, up 40% year-on-year.

“…We continue to step up on new launches and remain focused on creating a healthy pipeline of new products offering diversity across segments and geographies. We remain focused on cost optimization and tight working capital management," DLF said in a statement.

The quarter closed with positive cash flow of ₹115 crore and net debt was at ₹5,100 crore.

During the quarter, DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd (DCCDL) entered into a securities purchase agreement with funds managed by Hines for acquisition of its stake in Fairleaf Real Estate Private Limited, which manages 'One Horizon Center', for Rs780 crore.

The transaction is expected to be closed by March.

In its process for getting the rental business real estate investment trust (Reit) ready, DCCDL has engaged advisors for its rental business and said it is hopeful that the process should be completed in the next 12 months.

DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd (DCCDL), a joint venture between DLF and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd, owns and operates a 35 million sq ft ready rental portfolio, of which around 3 million sq ft is retail space and the rest is office.

