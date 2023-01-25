DLF Q3 net profit up by 36% to ₹519 cr2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 05:54 PM IST
The consolidated revenue from operations of DLF declined by 3.5 per cent to ₹1,494.8 crore in the quarter under review from ₹1,549.7cr crore a year ago.
Real estate developer DLF on Wednesday reported a 36.8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹519.21 crore for the December 2022 quarter. This is against a net profit of ₹379.48 crore in the year-ago period, DLF said in a regulatory filing.
