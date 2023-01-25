DLF on Wednesday reported a 57.5 per cent rise in standalone net profit to ₹294.86 crore for the December 2022 quarter. This is against a net profit of ₹187.19 crore in the year-ago period, DLF said in a regulatory filing.

The revenue from operations of DLF declined by 18.16 per cent to ₹925.31 crore in the quarter under review from ₹1,130.76 crore a year ago.

The company's scrip ended 3.60 per cent down to ₹352 on BSE.