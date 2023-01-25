Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Companies / Company Results /  DLF Q3 net profit up by 57% to 294 cr

DLF Q3 net profit up by 57% to 294 cr

1 min read . 05:03 PM IST
DLF is selling the land parcel in Goa for around 250 cr

The revenue from operations of DLF declined by 18.16 per cent to 925.31 crore in the quarter under review from 1,130.76 crore a year ago.

DLF on Wednesday reported a 57.5 per cent rise in standalone net profit to 294.86 crore for the December 2022 quarter. This is against a net profit of 187.19 crore in the year-ago period, DLF said in a regulatory filing.

DLF on Wednesday reported a 57.5 per cent rise in standalone net profit to 294.86 crore for the December 2022 quarter. This is against a net profit of 187.19 crore in the year-ago period, DLF said in a regulatory filing.

The revenue from operations of DLF declined by 18.16 per cent to 925.31 crore in the quarter under review from 1,130.76 crore a year ago.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

The revenue from operations of DLF declined by 18.16 per cent to 925.31 crore in the quarter under review from 1,130.76 crore a year ago.

The company's scrip ended 3.60 per cent down to 352 on BSE.

The company's scrip ended 3.60 per cent down to 352 on BSE.

MINT PREMIUMSee All
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP