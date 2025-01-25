DLF Q3 Results 2025:DLF declared their Q3 results on 24 Jan, 2025, showcasing a remarkable profit increase of 61.24% year-over-year, amounting to ₹1058.73 crore. Revenue also saw a slight uptick, rising by 0.49% YoY to ₹1528.71 crore. However, compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a decline in revenue by 22.6% and profit by 23.34%.

The company's Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 19.27% quarter-on-quarter, but they increased by 6.25% year-on-year. This reflects the company's efforts to manage costs in a challenging environment.

DLF Q3 Results

Operating income, however, faced significant challenges, dropping by 87.32% quarter-on-quarter and decreasing by 87.56% year-on-year. This decline highlights the tough market conditions DLF is navigating.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹5.07, which reflects an impressive growth of 91.32% year-on-year, indicating improved profitability on a per-share basis.

DLF has faced some market challenges, delivering a -3.48% return in the last week, -11.91% over the past six months, and -13.32% year-to-date.

Currently, DLF has a market capitalization of ₹176997.2 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹967.6 and a low of ₹687.05.

As of 25 Jan, 2025, among 17 analysts covering the company, there is a divided outlook with 1 Strong Sell rating, 1 Hold rating, 7 Buy ratings, and 8 Strong Buy ratings. The consensus recommendation as of this date is to Strong Buy.

DLF Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1528.71 1975.02 -22.6% 1521.25 +0.49% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 133.54 165.41 -19.27% 125.69 +6.25% Depreciation/ Amortization 38.74 37.73 +2.68% 37.95 +2.08% Total Operating Expense 1469.85 1510.71 -2.7% 1048.23 +40.22% Operating Income 58.86 464.31 -87.32% 473.02 -87.56% Net Income Before Taxes 173.72 576.61 -69.87% 511.54 -66.04% Net Income 1058.73 1381.08 -23.34% 656.61 +61.24% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.07 5.58 -9.14% 2.65 +91.32%