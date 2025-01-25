DLF Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 61.24% YOY, profit at ₹1058.73 crore and revenue at ₹1528.71 crore

DLF Q3 Results 2025:DLF declared their Q3 results on 24 Jan, 2025, showcasing a remarkable profit increase of 61.24% year-over-year, amounting to ₹1058.73 crore. Revenue also saw a slight uptick, rising by 0.49% YoY to ₹1528.71 crore. However, compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a decline in revenue by 22.6% and profit by 23.34%.
The company's Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 19.27% quarter-on-quarter, but they increased by 6.25% year-on-year. This reflects the company's efforts to manage costs in a challenging environment.
Operating income, however, faced significant challenges, dropping by 87.32% quarter-on-quarter and decreasing by 87.56% year-on-year. This decline highlights the tough market conditions DLF is navigating.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹5.07, which reflects an impressive growth of 91.32% year-on-year, indicating improved profitability on a per-share basis.
DLF has faced some market challenges, delivering a -3.48% return in the last week, -11.91% over the past six months, and -13.32% year-to-date.
Currently, DLF has a market capitalization of ₹176997.2 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹967.6 and a low of ₹687.05.
As of 25 Jan, 2025, among 17 analysts covering the company, there is a divided outlook with 1 Strong Sell rating, 1 Hold rating, 7 Buy ratings, and 8 Strong Buy ratings. The consensus recommendation as of this date is to Strong Buy.
DLF Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1528.71
|1975.02
|-22.6%
|1521.25
|+0.49%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|133.54
|165.41
|-19.27%
|125.69
|+6.25%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|38.74
|37.73
|+2.68%
|37.95
|+2.08%
|Total Operating Expense
|1469.85
|1510.71
|-2.7%
|1048.23
|+40.22%
|Operating Income
|58.86
|464.31
|-87.32%
|473.02
|-87.56%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|173.72
|576.61
|-69.87%
|511.54
|-66.04%
|Net Income
|1058.73
|1381.08
|-23.34%
|656.61
|+61.24%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.07
|5.58
|-9.14%
|2.65
|+91.32%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹1058.73Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹1528.71Cr