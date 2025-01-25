DLF Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 61.24% YOY, profit at ₹1058.73 crore and revenue at ₹1528.71 crore

DLF Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 0.49% YoY & profit increased by 61.24% YoY, profit at 1058.73 crore and revenue at 1528.71 crore

Livemint
Published25 Jan 2025, 11:51 AM IST
Advertisement
DLF Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025

DLF Q3 Results 2025:DLF declared their Q3 results on 24 Jan, 2025, showcasing a remarkable profit increase of 61.24% year-over-year, amounting to 1058.73 crore. Revenue also saw a slight uptick, rising by 0.49% YoY to 1528.71 crore. However, compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a decline in revenue by 22.6% and profit by 23.34%.

The company's Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 19.27% quarter-on-quarter, but they increased by 6.25% year-on-year. This reflects the company's efforts to manage costs in a challenging environment.

Advertisement

DLF Q3 Results

Operating income, however, faced significant challenges, dropping by 87.32% quarter-on-quarter and decreasing by 87.56% year-on-year. This decline highlights the tough market conditions DLF is navigating.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 5.07, which reflects an impressive growth of 91.32% year-on-year, indicating improved profitability on a per-share basis.

DLF has faced some market challenges, delivering a -3.48% return in the last week, -11.91% over the past six months, and -13.32% year-to-date.

Currently, DLF has a market capitalization of 176997.2 crore, with a 52-week high of 967.6 and a low of 687.05.

Advertisement

As of 25 Jan, 2025, among 17 analysts covering the company, there is a divided outlook with 1 Strong Sell rating, 1 Hold rating, 7 Buy ratings, and 8 Strong Buy ratings. The consensus recommendation as of this date is to Strong Buy.

DLF Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1528.711975.02-22.6%1521.25+0.49%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total133.54165.41-19.27%125.69+6.25%
Depreciation/ Amortization38.7437.73+2.68%37.95+2.08%
Total Operating Expense1469.851510.71-2.7%1048.23+40.22%
Operating Income58.86464.31-87.32%473.02-87.56%
Net Income Before Taxes173.72576.61-69.87%511.54-66.04%
Net Income1058.731381.08-23.34%656.61+61.24%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.075.58-9.14%2.65+91.32%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsDLF Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 61.24% YOY, profit at ₹1058.73 crore and revenue at ₹1528.71 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹1058.73Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹1528.71Cr

First Published:25 Jan 2025, 11:51 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts