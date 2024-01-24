DLF Q3 Results: Net profit rises 27% to 656 crore on sustained housing demand

Realty major DLF Ltd on Wednesday reported a 27% increase in consolidated net profit to ₹655.71 crore in the December quarter on higher income and less expenses. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Its net profit stood at ₹517.94 crore in the year-ago period.

Total consolidated income rose to ₹1,643.51 crore in the October-December quarter of the 2023-24 fiscal from ₹1,559.66 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

DLF board also approved the sale of its office building DLF Centre in the national capital to group firm DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd (DCCDL) for ₹825 crore.

Also Read | TVS Motor Q3 results: Company reports net profit of ₹ 479 crore "In line with the company's stated intent and strategy to consolidate the rental business, the board has approved the sale of one of the company's assets namely 'DLF Centre', a commercial building in the Central Business District of New Delhi to DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd, a material subsidiary of the company of on aggregate consideration of ₹825 crores," the company said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | Tech Mahindra Q3 Results: Net profit falls 61% YoY to ₹ 510.4 crore On a standalone basis, DLF's net profit rose 57% to ₹463.66 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year from ₹294.86 crore in the year-ago period.

Total standalone income rose to ₹1,117.40 crore in the latest December quarter from ₹973.89 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

DLF is India's largest real estate in terms of market capitalisation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!