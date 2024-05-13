DLF Q4 results: Net profit rises 62% to ₹921 crore on strong housing sales, declares dividend of ₹5 per share
The realty major further announced dividend of 5 each per equity share (250%) of face value of ₹2 each for FY 2023-24, subject to approval of the shareholders.
Realty major DLF Ltd on Monday reported a 62 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹920.71 crore in the quarter ended March on higher income amid strong housing sales. Its net profit stood at ₹570.01 crore in the year-ago period.