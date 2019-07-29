DLF’s Q1 net profit jumps 140% to 414 crore

BENGALURU: DLF Ltd, India’s largest real estate developer by market value, on Monday said its net profit jumped 140.08% (over two-fold) to ₹414 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2019, as the company strengthened its cash reserves and pared debt. Its net profit stood at ₹172.44 crore in the year-ago period.

The real estate firm’s total income declined 7.04% to ₹1540.95 crore during the same period from ₹1657.67 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the firm said in a regulatory filing.

“...DLF’s promoters infused the last tranche of funds of around ₹2,250 crore into the company in the June quarter. With a total infusion of ₹11,250 crore, this is one of the largest infusion by promoters in an Indian company. DLF has now successfully completed the entire process of transformation of its balance sheet," the company said in a release.

The infusion was made by allotting equity shares against warrants that were issued to the promoters in 2017.

In December 2017, the promoters had infused ₹9,000 crore into the company and promised to invest an additional ₹2,250 crore. The fund infusion was made after the promoters sold their entire stake in DLF’s rental arm DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd for ₹11,900 crore.

DLF said that with a strong balance sheet and completion of all legacy or earlier projects, it will now work to monetise its completed (residential) inventory with enhanced focus on one hand and create the future pipeline of projects to fuel growth on the other.

“Our strategy of build and sell has worked out to be a successful one. Given the overhang owing to numerous factors, the markets are expected to lean towards developments which are either complete or at advanced stages of completion and mitigate various risks perceived to be attached to under construction projects. Given this belief, the company has embarked on development of new asset build-out at select marquee locations, in both residential and commercial segments, which will enable sizeable build over the time period in which existing inventory gets sold", said Ashok Tyagi, wholetime director, DLF in a statement.

DLF has plans to develop 17 million sq ft of space in commercial and residential segments.