DLF's Q2 net profit declines 49% to 228 cr

Bengaluru: DLF Ltd, India’s largest real estate firm, posted a 49% drop in net profit to ₹228 crore in the September quarter from a year earlier.

Sequentially, however, DLF’s profit bounced back from a loss of ₹71.52 crore in the April-June quarter when due to the lockdown, construction activities were limited leading to almost no revenue recognition and poor operating cash flows.

The profit came on an 11.18% fall in revenue at ₹1,723.09 crore for July-September period.

DLF said the residential business is seeing green shoots of demand, and that quality supply combined with affordability will lead to overall recovery.

DLF, whose rental arm DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd houses its commercial office portfolio, said it is taking steps to start the process of getting the rental business ready for a real estate investment trust (REIT).

New sales bookings for the September quarter rose to ₹853 crore as compared to ₹152 crore in the preceding June quarter.

“We are getting ready for a new build out cycle and have identified a strong pipeline to be launched across various segments and geographies over the next few years," the company said in a statement. “Our long-term outlook towards the rental business remains positive." DLF said its office business remains stable and continues to exhibit strong rent collection of 98% levels. Cyber Park, a 2.5 million sq ft commercial development in Gurugram, started operations from August.

“The retail segment is witnessing gradual recovery. With all our retail properties now open and restrictions lifted for multiplexes and entertainment zones, we expect an increase in footfalls leading to recovery. We expect that the festive season might provide the required fillip for this segment," the company said. “We continue to deliver significant reduction of overheads enabling margin improvement in times ahead."

DLF has been firming up plans to launch mid-income housing, in the ₹60-80 lakh category, as demand for homes in this segment is good in a relatively tepid residential market, Mint reported in September.

In one of the largest lease rental discounting (LRD) transactions this year, DLF’s rental arm DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd (DCCDL) recently raised ₹2,400 crore from State Bank of India (SBI) against its office projects in Gurugram and Chennai. Bulk of the loan, DLF said, will be used to refinance existing debt while the balance will be used to fund future expansion.

In August, DLF and its joint venture partner Hines said they have raised a construction loan of ₹2,600 Crore from HDFC Ltd. to develop an office project in Udyog Vihar, Gurugram.

DLF has an operational rental asset portfolio of around 35 million sq ft across the country.

