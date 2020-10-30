DLF's Q2 net profit declines 49% to 228 cr

“We are getting ready for a new build out cycle and have identified a strong pipeline to be launched across various segments and geographies over the next few years," the company said in a statement. “Our long-term outlook towards the rental business remains positive." DLF said its office business remains stable and continues to exhibit strong rent collection of 98% levels. Cyber Park, a 2.5 million sq ft commercial development in Gurugram, started operations from August.