Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  DMart Q1 Results: Avenue Supartmarts net profit rises 17% to 773 crore, revenue up 18% YoY

DMart Q1 Results: Avenue Supartmarts net profit rises 17% to ₹773 crore, revenue up 18% YoY

Nikita Prasad

  • DMart Q1 Results: Avenue Supartmarts reported a net profit of 773 crore in the June quarter, compared to 658 crore in the year-ago period.

DMart Q1 Results: Avenue Suoermart's net profit rose 17 per cent to 773 crore; Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

DMart Q1 Results: Ace investor Radhakishan Damani-backed Avenue Supermarts which operates the retail chain DMart, announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q1FY25) on Saturday, July 13, reporting a rise of 17.5 per cent in consolidated net profit at 773.8 crore, compared to 658.8 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The hypermarket chain operator's revenue from operations in the first quarter of current fiscal rose 18.6 per cent to 14,069 crore compared to 11,865.4 crore in the year-ago period.

On the operating level, the Mumbai-based company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 18 per cent to 1,221.3 crore, compared to 1,035.3 crore in same period last year. Margin stood at 8.68 per cent compared to 8.73 per cent in the year-ago period.

DMart said in its regulatory filing to the stock exchange that it follows the everyday low cost - everyday low price (EDLC-EDLP) strategy which aims at procuring goods at competitive prices.

“Our revenue for Q1 FY 2025 grew by 18.4%. Contribution from General Merchandise and Apparel continued to improve during the quarter and this is reflected in the gross margin uptick (Q1 FY 2025 vs Q1 FY 2024).. Operating costs have gone up due to continuing effort on improving service levels and building capability for the future," said Neville Noronha, CEO & Managing Director, Avenue Supermarts Limited.

Avenue Supermarts opened six new stores during the June quarter. The company's total stores now stand at 371. Promoted by Radhakishan Damani and his family, DMart retails basic home and personal products across markets which include Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, NCR, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Rajasthan.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
