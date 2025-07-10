DMart’s Q1 results to test investor optimism in CEO succession plan

According to a 2 July analyst report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services, authored by Vishal Punmiya and Jay Mehta, the company is expected to report a revenue of about ₹16,378 crore for the first quarter of FY26. This would mark a 16.4% increase from the same period last year. Operating profit is projected to rise 11.4% to ₹1,360 crore, while net profit is likely to grow 6% to ₹820 crore.