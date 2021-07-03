Mumbai: Avenue Supermarts Ltd, parent of the Mumbai-based retailer D-Mart, on Friday said its standalone revenue from operations rose 31.27% to ₹5,031.75 crore for the quarter ended June 30.

The company had revenue from operations of ₹3,833.23 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, Avenue Supermarts informed the BSE in a regulatory filing.

The company's revenue has surpassed its Q1 June 2018 level, but it is below Q1 June 2019. The company's standalone revenue from operations in Q1 June 2019 and Q1 June 2018 was ₹5,780.53 crore and ₹4,559.42 crore, respectively.

The retailer said that its board will meet on Saturday, 10 July 2021, to consider earnings for the quarter ended 30 June 2021. D-Mart makes most of its money from selling food, staples, and beverages which makes up more of that half of its total sales. Its total number of stores as on June 30, 2021, stood at 238.

The supermarket chain operator’s reported a 52.7% year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in consolidated net profit to ₹414 crore for the quarter ended March 31 against ₹271 crore for the corresponding quarter of previous year. Revenue from operations was up 40.5% to ₹7,412 crore from ₹6,256 crore in the year-ago period.

D-Mart follows Everyday low cost - Everyday low price (EDLC-EDLP) strategy which aims at procuring goods at competitive price, using operational and distribution efficiency and thereby delivering value for money to customers by selling at competitive prices.

Shares of Avenue Supermarts Ltd fell 0.04% to close at ₹3313.40 on Friday on BSE, while the benchmark index, Sensex gained 0.32% to 52,484.67.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.